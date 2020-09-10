10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.
- The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supply chain materials coordinator.
- West Tennessee Healthcare (Jackson) seeks an executive director of supply chain management.
