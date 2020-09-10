10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.



The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supply chain materials coordinator.



West Tennessee Healthcare (Jackson) seeks an executive director of supply chain management.

