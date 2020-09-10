10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.

  3. Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
     
  5. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.

  6. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  7. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.

  8. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.

  9. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a supply chain materials coordinator.

  10. West Tennessee Healthcare (Jackson) seeks an executive director of supply chain management. 

More articles on supply chain:
Boston lab halts COVID-19 testing after nearly 400 false positives
Faster COVID-19 test results trump more precise tests, public health experts say
Roche gets emergency approval for combination flu, COVID-19 test

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers