Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain & environmental services director.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System (Wilmington, Ohio) seeks a materials and supply chain director.



Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.) seeks a procurement specialist.



National Park Medical Center (Hot Spring, Ark.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain specialist.

