10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain & environmental services director.

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician. 

  3. Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System (Wilmington, Ohio) seeks a materials and supply chain director.

  4. Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.) seeks a procurement specialist.

  5. National Park Medical Center (Hot Spring, Ark.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  6. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.

  7. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  8. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  9. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  10. University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain specialist. 

