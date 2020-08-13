10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain & environmental services director.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System (Wilmington, Ohio) seeks a materials and supply chain director.
- Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.) seeks a procurement specialist.
- National Park Medical Center (Hot Spring, Ark.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain specialist.
