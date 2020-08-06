10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain management analyst.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks an inventory coordinator.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a procurement specialist.
- Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.
- North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital seeks a surgery supply chain coordinator.
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.
- University of South Alabama Health System (Mobile) seeks a supply chain analyst.
More articles on supply chain:
Gov. Newsom clashes with California hospital association over state's mask supply
FDA allowed hundreds of mask brands to be sold in US with little oversight, analysis finds
FTC sues 3 online PPE sellers, alleging deceptive practices
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.