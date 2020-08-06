10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain management analyst.

  2. Cleveland Clinic seeks an inventory coordinator.

  3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a procurement specialist. 

  4. Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.

  5. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital seeks a surgery supply chain coordinator.

  6. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  7. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  8. Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.

  9. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.

  10. University of South Alabama Health System (Mobile) seeks a supply chain analyst.

More articles on supply chain:
Gov. Newsom clashes with California hospital association over state's mask supply
FDA allowed hundreds of mask brands to be sold in US with little oversight, analysis finds
FTC sues 3 online PPE sellers, alleging deceptive practices

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers