10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain management analyst.



Cleveland Clinic seeks an inventory coordinator.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a procurement specialist.



Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.



North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital seeks a surgery supply chain coordinator.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a senior supply chain coordinator.



University of South Alabama Health System (Mobile) seeks a supply chain analyst.

More articles on supply chain:

Gov. Newsom clashes with California hospital association over state's mask supply

FDA allowed hundreds of mask brands to be sold in US with little oversight, analysis finds

FTC sues 3 online PPE sellers, alleging deceptive practices

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.