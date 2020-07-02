10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization.

  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  3. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  4. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a materials specialist.

  5. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  6. Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.

  7. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.

  8. La Rabida Children’s Hospital (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  9. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center seeks a supply chain systems analyst.

  10. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain logistics tech.

