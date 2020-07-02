10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a materials specialist.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- La Rabida Children’s Hospital (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center seeks a supply chain systems analyst.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain logistics tech.
More articles on supply chain:
Lack of adequate supplies hurting nurses' psychological health, study says
Labs warn of test result delays amid coronavirus surges
Top 5 supply chain stories in June
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.