Walmart, Oak Street Health launch clinic partnership in Texas

Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers, is teaming up with Walmart to open clinics at three of the retail giant's supercenters in Texas.

The clinics are expected to open later this year at Walmart supercenters in Arlington, Benbrook and Carrollton, Texas. They will offer comprehensive primary care and urgent care services.

"It is our mission at Oak Street Health to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and that aligns directly with Walmart's history of providing accessible and equitable health care in communities across the country," Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz said in a news release. "We look forward to becoming a positive addition to the neighborhood in these new markets and providing an unmatched healthcare experience in a convenient location."

Oak Street Health was founded in 2012 and has a network of more than 60 primary care centers across nine states.

