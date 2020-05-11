The toolkit CommonSpirit sent its 142 hospitals for resuming elective surgeries

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health outlined the steps it wants its hospitals to take when resuming elective surgeries.

The nine-step plan uses a joint statement from the American Hospital Association and other medical groups as a framework. In each section, CommonSpirit has specific checklist points for its 142 hospitals to follow.

Here are the nine main sections of the roadmap. For specifics, view the whole toolkit here.



1. Timing for reopening of elective surgery

2. COVID-19 testing within a facility

3. Personal protective equipment

4. Case prioritization and scheduling

5. Post-COVID-19 issues for the five phases of surgical care

6. Collection and management of data

7. COVID-related safety and risk mitigation surrounding second wave

8. Additional COVID-19-related issues

9. Communications plan

