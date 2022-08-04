Shuttered Minnesota hospital reopens as 1-stop-shop wellness center

The former St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., is reopening Aug. 4 as a community hub for health and wellness.

The reopening comes after the St. Joseph's campus began gradually shutting down inpatient services in 2021 to transition to the new Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub.

Features of the new health and wellness center will include primary and mental healthcare as well as enrichment options for seniors and community gathering spaces, according to an Aug. 4 news release shared with Becker's. The hub aims to expand access to clinical services, address health disparities and provide community resources alongside local organizations.

"There are two other inpatient settings within literally blocks [of the former St. Joseph's Hospital] that were better suited, newer, more capable," Fairview President and CEO James Hereford told the Star Tribune on Aug. 3. "What the community didn't have was this kind of offering."

The hub will house the newly established M Health Fairview Center for Community Health Equity and hosts M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital, the release said.

The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub initially will include an expanded outpatient substance abuse and mental health clinic as well as a federally qualified health center, a day activity center for seniors living at home, and food collection and distribution.