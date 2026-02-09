The AI-Enabled EHR: Transforming Legacy Investments into Strategic Assets

Health systems have spent decades investing in electronic health records (EHRs), only to see rising costs, growing clinician frustration, and limited (if any) return on their digital health investments.

But artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to give EHRs a long‑awaited second act: a chance to transform the EHR from a costly obligation into a high‑performance intelligence engine that enhances clinical care, automates operations, improves margins, and unlocks the full value of organizational data.

Packed with case studies and lessons learned from early adopters, this whitepaper outlines how AI can reshape the EHR across consumer access, clinical workflows, operations, supply chain, revenue cycle, and analytics—while empowering CFOs and executive leaders to drive measurable financial and strategic impact.

Key Takeaways