Order up: Tom Colicchio, coming to a hospital near you

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio is debuting a new fast-casual restaurant called Root & Sprig, which aims to bring healthy meal options to patients, families and hospital workers, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Colicchio is best known for the fast-casual restaurant 'Wichcraft, which opened in 2003. With Root & Sprig, Mr. Colicchio is betting on the hospital industry's movement from fast food restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King to healthier options that Root & Sprig will serve. The restaurant's menu includes largely meat-free salads, sandwiches and other items that fit healthy diet guidelines, according to the Post.

Cory Sullivan, who is the COO of Health Hospitality Partners, introduced Mr. Colicchio to the hospital food scene, according to the report. Health Hospitality Partners works with hospital administrators to bring healthier options to patients and workers.

The first Root & Sprig opened July 6 at Children's National Research and Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C. Two other locations are slated for hospitals in Philadelphia and Denver, with 19 more locations in the works, Mr. Colicchio told the Post.