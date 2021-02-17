HCA to advise Tennessee art centers, symphony on reopening live performances

Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Health, a part of HCA Healthcare, has entered a two-year partnership with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the Nashville Symphony to help the organizations implement guidelines to safely reopen after a lengthy closure due to COVID-19.

Through the partnership, infectious disease experts from HCA and TriStar will give ongoing counsel to guide health precautions at the facilities. The healthcare organizations will also provide COVID-19 testing resources for artists and staff, an assessment of current changes needed and community outreach. HCA is also providing financial support with a grant from its foundation. The partnership is hoping to reach 450,000 patrons, students and teachers TPAC estimates it serves each year.

Jennifer Turner, TPAC president and CEO, said in a statement: "Partnering with HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health brings their expertise to that commitment and sets the stage for a rousing second act when we can again bring our community together through the arts."

