Cedars-Sinai opens 1st flagship outpatient clinic outside US

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has opened a new outpatient clinic in London’s Harley Street Health District, its first flagship outpatient location outside the U.S.

Cedars-Sinai Clinic London will offer primary care, executive health and concierge medicine, serving as a referral hub connecting U.K. and international patients to Cedars-Sinai physicians in Los Angeles. The clinic will also support existing Cedars-Sinai patients traveling to or living in the U.K., according to a May 20 news release.

The four-floor facility includes four private exam rooms and on-site diagnostic services, including DEXA, ultrasound and echocardiogram machines. Cedars-Sinai created 11 new clinical and operational roles at the clinic and plans to double staffing when the facility is fully operational.

The new clinic builds on the health system’s existing U.K. presence. Cedars-Sinai entered the market in March 2025 by opening a smaller two-exam-room clinic through a strategic collaboration with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Cedars-Sinai cited London’s role as a global healthcare hub and growing private healthcare market as factors in selecting the location. The private healthcare market is worth an estimated $13 billion to $14 billion annually, with more than 7 million people holding private medical insurance.

The health system also operates patient referral offices in Mexico, China, Singapore, Qatar and Ecuador.

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