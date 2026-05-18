AI, retention and revenue recovery: 5 resources for healthcare leaders this week

Healthcare leaders are navigating a moment where the levers that matter most — AI, workforce retention, supply chain visibility and revenue integrity — are all evolving at once. The systems that succeed move deliberately, learning from peers and turning emerging tools and tactics into measurable results.

Below are five resources from Becker’s Healthcare worth a closer look this week. Each tackles a different pressure point facing health systems right now and all share a focus on what’s organizations are doing across the country

1. AI’s tipping point in oncology: What’s working at St. Elizabeth and Advocate Health

AI in oncology has moved past the proof-of-concept phase, and the question is no longer whether it works but how to operationalize it across complex care pathways. In this webinar, leaders from St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Advocate Health share what’s delivering value in their oncology programs, from earlier detection to coordinated care delivery.

A valuable watch for oncology service line leaders, CMOs and innovation executives looking for real-world examples of AI in oncology at scale.

Watch the webinar

2. Why satisfied physicians still leave — and what leaders can do about it

Physician turnover continues to be one of the most expensive and disruptive problems facing health systems and traditional satisfaction metrics aren’t telling the full story. This webinar examines why physicians who report being satisfied still walk out the door, and what workforce leaders can do to address the deeper drivers of attrition before it costs them.

Recommended for CMOs, workforce leaders and HR executives looking to move beyond surface-level engagement and build genuine retention strategies.

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3. Recovering revenue already earned but never collected

Health systems leave significant revenue on the table every year as money already earned through care delivered but never collected through the revenue cycle. This whitepaper examines where that revenue typically gets lost, the operational and technical gaps that drive denials and underpayments and how leading organizations are systematically recovering what’s theirs.

Essential reading for CFOs, revenue cycle leaders and finance executives focused on protecting margin without adding new service volume.

Read the whitepaper

4. What healthcare operations look like when AI moves work forward

Much of the AI conversation in healthcare has focused on what the technology can do but the more practical question today is how it changes the work itself. This session explores what healthcare operations look like when AI is doing more than augmenting tasks and starts moving work forward, from documentation to scheduling to care coordination.

Worth watching for COOs, CMIOs and operations executives evaluating how AI fits into their broader operating model.

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5. A clearer picture of healthcare’s supply chain

Supply chain decisions made on spend data alone leave too much value on the table and also miss critical signals about quality, utilization and risk. This on-demand session unpacks how leading health systems are building a more complete view of their supply chain by layering in clinical, operational and outcomes data alongside cost.

Particularly relevant for supply chain leaders, CFOs and operations executives looking to make procurement decisions that hold up clinically and financially.

Watch on demand

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.