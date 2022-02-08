Al Gore: Home-based care is central to sustainability efforts

Al Gore, former vice president and a staunch environmentalist, said home-based care is central to making healthcare more sustainable, homehealthcarenews.com reported Feb. 7.

Speaking at the Home Care 100 conference, Gore espoused his support for the climate benefits associated with home-based care.

"For me, a sustainable healthcare system is one that provides the right care, in the right place, at the right time, to everyone. And that involves a focus on prevention, rehabilitation and keeping patients out of the hospital by offering cost-effective, high-quality care and surroundings that are comfortable and beneficial for their physical and mental health," he said.

He has invested in home care through his fund known as Generation Investment Management, which led a $185 million investment round for home and community care software company AlayaCare.

He also discussed the consequences of climate change for the healthcare industry.

"Some of you have already felt the impact of these climate crises with enhanced storms and floods, for example. These are consequences that will directly impact your industry," he said.