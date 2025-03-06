4 notes on Cleveland Clinic's Connected program

Cleveland Clinic has long partnered with health systems around the world, offering access to its expertise in patient care and peer-to-peer reviews of complex cases.
But for a select group of hospitals and health systems, these relationships extend beyond the occasional opinions or consultative guidance. About three years ago, Cleveland Clinic created the Connected program, which involves a deeper level of collaboration that enables partner hospitals to utilize Cleveland Clinic branding.
Through the program, the health system aims to "build a global network of independent, like-minded, quality-focused organizations" to improve patient outcomes worldwide. The program currently has two U.S. members — Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health and Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Medical Center — and two international member hospitals in Vietnam.
"If you talk to me next year, you'll see that this program has evolved very rapidly," said Tommasso Falcone, MD, Cleveland Clinic's executive vice president and president of emerging markets. The program is in expansion mode, with several additional health systems in the U.S. and abroad that have recently signed on as members.
Becker's recently connected with Dr. Falcone to learn more about the strategy behind the program and its impact.
Four things to know:
- In addition to guidance on patient care and co-branding, member hospitals can tap into Cleveland Clinic's expertise in operational efficiency, strategic planning and growth, while remaining fully independent.
"They're often interested in cardiac programs, cancer programs, neuroprograms — services that we have vast experience in both our domestic and international markets," Dr. Falcone said.
Staff at member hospitals also have access to education and training opportunities, both virtually and on-site.
- Hospitals that are interested in joining the network undergo a comprehensive evaluation period that includes a review of publicly reported quality and safety metrics, along with an assessment of their values and commitment to continuous improvement.
- The program has supported member hospitals in driving measurable improvements in patient outcomes and satisfaction, according to Dr. Faclone. At one member hospital, the collaboration has helped reduce the time from when a patient presents with a stroke to when they receive an intravenous thrombolytic.
- Dr. Falcone credits successful collaborations to shared values and building trust, which starts with understanding and respecting local cultures. Once trust is established, Cleveland Clinic works with member hospitals to identify areas for improvement and refine processes together.