World's top 5 hospitals in 10 specialties, ranked by Newsweek

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the highest-ranked facility in four of the 10 specialties ranked in Newsweek's 2022 list of world's best specialized hospitals.

The list, released Sept. 22, was compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista and based on a survey of more than 40,000 medical experts in 20 countries.

This year, Newsweek ranked the best hospitals in 10 specialties: cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics and pulmonology.

Here are the top 5 hospitals in each category:

Cardiac Surgery

Cleveland Clinic Mayo Clinic Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Cardiology

Massachusetts General Hospital Cleveland Clinic Mayo Clinic Mount Sinai Hospital Brigham and Women's Hospital

Endocrinology

Mayo Clinic Massachusetts General Hospital Cleveland Clinic Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

Gastroenterology

Mayo Clinic Massachusetts General Hospital Mount Sinai Hospital Cleveland Clinic Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Rome, Italy)

Neurology

Mayo Clinic Massachusetts General Hospital AP-HP-Hôpital Universitaire Pitié-Salpêtrière (Paris, France) Cleveland Clinic National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery-Queen Square (London)

Neurosurgery

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) Mayo Clinic National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery-Queen Square Massachusetts General Hospital Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany)

Oncology

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) Mayo Clinic Asan Medical Center

Orthopedics

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) Mayo Clinic Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin Massachusetts General Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pediatrics

Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto, Canada) Boston Children's Hospital Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Great Ormond Street Hospital (London) Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Pulmonology