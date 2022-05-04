Where illicit drug use is the highest, lowest

West Virginia has the highest illicit drug use, and Minnesota has the lowest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine where drug abuse is most pronounced and which areas are most at risk, analysts compared states and the District of Columbia using 21 relevant metrics. Metrics ranged from arrest and overdose rates to number of opioid prescriptions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 locations with the highest drug use, based on the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. District of Columbia

3. Arkansas

4. Missouri

5. New Mexico

6. Nevada

7. Colorado

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

Here are the 10 states with the lowest drug use, based on the analysis:

1. Minnesota

2. Hawaii

3. Utah

4. Idaho

5. Iowa

6. North Dakota

7. Nebraska

8. Virginia

9. South Dakota

10. Georgia