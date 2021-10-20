US News changes physician survey for best hospitals methodology: 6 things to know

U.S. News & World Report has made changes to the physician survey that has long been part of the methodology for determining its annual best hospital rankings.

Six things to know:

1. U.S. News has used the physician survey for more than three decades to assess hospital quality, alongside clinical outcomes and other relevant measures.

2. The physician survey complements objective quality measures on which U.S. News primarily bases its best hospital rankings.

3. This year's physician survey will only be online, and U.S. News will retire the mail survey.

4. U.S. News will allow physicians to participate in the online survey if they have registered for the Doximity platform before the end of this year's survey period.

5. U.S. News will change how it scores nominations from physicians in its expert opinion survey for a hospital in the system where the physician works.

6. To score physicians' nominations, U.S. News will use data about each physician's current hospital affiliations, as well as where they previously worked.

