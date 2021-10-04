US News' 10 top hospitals for geriatrics

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City topped U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Geriatrics ranking.

The annual ranking evaluated 1,501 hospitals and ranked the top 50 in geriatrics based on how they care for patients aged 75 and older across a range of medical conditions. This year's rankings come from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. News said.

Here are the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Geriatrics:

1. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

9. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

10. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.