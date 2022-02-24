Top 5 billionaires in US healthcare

Three healthcare industry leaders each have a net worth of more than $9 billion.

Ranked on descending net worth, here are the top five healthcare leaders on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of Feb. 23. 

1. Thomas Frist Jr., MD: $21.6 billion
Dr. Frist is a co-founder of HCA Healthcare. He owns more than 20 percent of the Nashville, Tenn.-based company. 

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD: $9.8 billion 
Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the cancer drug Abraxane. He sold his drug companies Abraxis and American Pharmaceutical Partners for a combined $9.1 billion. 

3. Carl Cook: $9.6 billion 
Mr. Cook is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer. 

4. Reinhold Schmieding: $8.6 billion
Mr. Schmieding is the founder and president of Arthrex, an orthopedic surgical tools company.

5. Ronda Stryker: $7.6 billion
Ms. Stryker is the director of Stryker Corp., a medical equipment company founded by her grandfather. 

