Top 12 tech markets ranked by salary

The San Francisco Bay Area pays its tech employees the highest salaries on average nationwide, according to an October Hired study.

For its study, Hired analyzed job offers in 21 tech talent markets and those working remotely. Researchers looked at more than 525,000 interview requests and 10,000 job offers from January 2019 to June 2021. More than 17,000 companies and 180,000 job seekers participated.

Some insights into the rankings and scores:

The global average for tech salaries is $138,000, which has grown 6.2 percent since 2020.

In the U.S., the average tech salary is $152,000, which has declined by 1.1 percent since 2020.

The average remote tech salary is $143,000, which has increased by 4.6 percent since 2020.

Healthcare is in the top three highest-paying industries for tech workers in the U.S. and for remote workers.

When adjusted for cost of living, Dallas, Atlanta and Austin pay tech employees the most. Tech employees are paid the least in the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

In exchange for a lower salary, twenty-seven percent of IT employees surveyed said they would accept stock in a publicly traded company. Twenty-three percent said no trade could compel them to accept a lower salary.

The most compelling work benefits for employees in tech are work schedule, paid time off and physical health benefits.

Below are the average IT salaries in top U.S. tech markets: