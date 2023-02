top 100 hospitals for joint replacements by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades has recognized 100 hospitals with their Joint Replacement Excellence Award. These hospitals earned this award due to their superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement.

Healthgrades evaluated the award based on hip replacement and total knee replacement procedures and in-hospital complications. For more details about their methodology, see here.

Read on for Healthgrades’ 2023 list of top hospitals for joint replacement by state:







Alabama

Jack Highston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)







Arizona

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)

Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital (Mesa)

The Core Institute Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)







Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)







California

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Redlands Community Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)







Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)







Connecticut

Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)







Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)







Florida

Bethesda Hospital East (Boynton Beach)

Coral Gables Hospital

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

HCA Florida Jfk Hospital (Atlantis)

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Uf Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)







Georgia

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)







Idaho

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center







Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital







Indiana

Franciscan Health Lafayette East

Lutheran Health Network - The Orthopedic Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Orthoindy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Parkview Ortho Hospital (Fort Wayne)







Kansas

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Menorah Medical Center (Overland Park)

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Stormont Vail Hospital (Topeka)







Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)







Maryland

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)







Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Holland Hospital

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)







Minnesota

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids)

United Hospital (Saint Paul)







Missouri

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Mercy Hospital Springfield







Nebraska

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Orthonebraska Hospital (Omaha)







New Mexico

Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque)







North Carolina

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston Salem)







Ohio

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Kettering Health Main Campus

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital (New Albany)







Oklahoma

Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (Jenks)

Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)







Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Doylestown Hospital

Oss Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Reading Hospital

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)







South Carolina

Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital (Columbia)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)







South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital







Tennessee

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)







Texas

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington

Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)







Utah

Lds Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Mckay Dee Hospital (Ogden)

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)







Virginia

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond)

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Reston Hospital Center (Reston)







West Virginia

Cabell Huntington Hospital







Wisconsin

Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)