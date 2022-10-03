Top 10 rehabilitation residency programs, ranked by physicians 

The University of Washington in Seattle offers the best clinical training in physical medicine and rehabilitation, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and handwritten reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data, and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for family medicine, based on reputation scores:

1. University of Washington (Seattle)

2. McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University (Chicago)

3. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital/Harvard Medical School (Charlestown, Mass.)

4. UPMC Medical Education (Pittsburgh)

5. Rutgers Health/New Jersey Medical School (Newark)

6. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.)

7. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

8. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City)

9. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

10. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell Campus (New York City)