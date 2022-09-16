Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians 

Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for preventive medicine, based on reputation scores:

1. Boston University Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine

2. California Department of Public Health Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Sacramento)

3. Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Case Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Cleveland)

4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Atlanta)

5. Cook County Health and Hospitals System/Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Chicago)

6. Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Lebanon, N.H.)

7. Duke University Hospital Occupational Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

8. Emory University School of Medicine Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Atlanta)

9. Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (West Palm Beach)

10. Griffin Hospital Public Health and General Preventive Medicine (Derby, Ct.)