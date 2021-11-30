Harvard University offers the best MBA program for entrepreneurs, according to financial database PitchBook's annual ranking of the top 25 MBA programs for business founders.

The rankings are based on the number of business founders whose companies received first-round venture funding between Jan. 1, 2006, and Oct. 31, 2021. Since many companies have more than one founder, and founders could have attended more than one school, it is possible for the same company to count toward multiple universities.

Here are the top 10 MBA programs for entrepreneurs, according to PitchBook:

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

2. Stanford (Calif.) University

3. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

4. INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France)

5. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

6. Columbia University (New York City)

7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.)

8. University of Chicago

9. University of California Berkeley

10. University of California Los Angeles