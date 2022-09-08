Top 10 internal medicine residencies, ranked by physicians 

Massachusetts General Hospital offers the best clinical training in internal medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The navigator, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified current residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and handwritten reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data, and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for internal medicine, based on reputation scores:

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

2. University of California San Francisco

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

4. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

5. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

6. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.)

7. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

8. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

9. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

10. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus) (New York City)