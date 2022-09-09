Top 10 emergency medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians 

The University of Southern California in Los Angeles offers the best clinical training in emergency medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and handwritten reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data, and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for emergency medicine, based on reputation scores:

1. University of Southern California/LAC+USC Medical Center (Los Angeles)

2. Denver Health Medical Center

3. University of Cincinnati (Ohio) Medical Center/College of Medicine

4. Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

5. Alameda Health System-Highland Hospital (Oakland, Calif.)

6. Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Torrance, Calif.)

7. Emory University School of Medicine (Atlanta)

8. Cook County Health and Hospitals System (Chicago)

9. University of Maryland (Baltimore)

10. Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis)