The 25 healthiest communities in America, per US News

For the second time since 2018, a Virginia county took the top spot in U.S. News & World Report's healthiest communities rankings. This marks the sixth edition of the rankings.

The rankings, a partnership between the media company and the Columbia-based University of Missouri Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems, are based on an analysis of approximately 2,800 communities nationwide. Communities are scored on 92 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories: community vitality, economy, education, environment, equity, food and nutrition, population health, housing, infrastructure, and public safety.

Population health (14.15%), equity (12.23%) and education (12.15%) are the most heavily weighted categories. Measures added to the analysis this year were food insecurity rate; rate of mortality tied to flu, influenza, pneumonia and COVID-19; and size of gender wage gap. The top 500 counties are ranked. To read more about the methodology, click here.

The top 25 healthiest communities, per U.S. News, are:

1. Falls Church, Va.

2. Los Alamos County, N.M.

3. Douglas County, Colo.

4. Sioux County, Iowa

5. Hamilton County, Ind.

6. Dallas County, Iowa

7. Ozaukee County, Wis.

8. Carver County, Minn.

9. Bremer County, Iowa

10. Morgan County, Utah

11. Williamson County, Tenn.

12. Delaware County, Ohio

13. Pitkin County, Colo.

14. Fairfax County, Va.

15. Fairfax City, Va.

16. Morris County, N.J.

17. Teton County, Wyo.

18. Grundy County, Iowa

19. Arlington County, Va.

20. Howard County, Md.

21. San Mateo County, Calif.

22. Lincoln County, S.D.

23. Waukesha County, Wis.

24. Santa Clara County, Calif.

25. Routt County, Colo.

Top five communities for health outcomes, per U.S. News:

1. Marin County, Calif.

2. Los Alamos County, N.M.

3. Carver County, Minn.

4. Hunterdon County, N.J.

5. Arlington County, Va.

Top five communities for access to healthcare, per U.S. News:

1. Suffolk County, Mass.

2. Olmsted County, Minn.

3. Montour County, Pa.

4. Perry County, Ky.

5. Salem, Va.

Top five communities for mental health, per U.S. News:

1. Honolulu County, Hawaii

2. Santa Clara County, Calif.

3. Fairfax County, Va.

4. Wayne County, Neb.

5. San Mateo County, Calif.

Top five communities for health equity, per U.S. News:

1. Adair County, Mo.

2. Pitkin County, Colo.

3. Franklin County, Mo.

4. Coles County, Ill.

5. Tuscarawas County, Ohio

Six additional notes about the rankings:

The states with the highest average overall community-level scores in the analysis are Rhode Island, Iowa and New Hampshire. The states with the lowest average overall community-level scores in the analysis are Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. Half of the top 10 communities with the longest life expectancy are in Colorado. Falls Church, Va., has the lowest neighborhood disparity in poverty. Weston County, Wyo., has the lowest neighborhood disparity in educational attainment. The gender wage gap is most pronounced in Eureka County, Nev.

To view the full rankings and search county profiles, click here.