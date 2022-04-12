The 15 most, least financially literate states 

Nebraska is the most financially literate state, and Arkansas is the least, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To find the states with the best financial literacy, WalletHub analyzed financial education programs and consumer habits. It combined that analysis with the results of its WalletLiteracy Survey. Its dataset includes 17 metrics, ranging from high school financial literacy grade to share of adults with rainy day funds.

Here are the 15 states with the most financial literacy, according to the analysis:

1. Nebraska

2. Utah

3. Virginia

4. Colorado

5. New Hampshire

6. North Carolina

7. Maine

8. Iowa

9. Minnesota

10. New Jersey

11. Ohio

12. Washington

13. Maryland

14. Wisconsin

15. Michigan

Here are the 15 states with the least financial literacy, according to the analysis:

35. Kentucky

36. California

37. Hawaii

38. Wyoming

39. Florida

40. South Carolina

41. Nevada

42. Tennessee

43. New Mexico

44. Connecticut

45. West Virginia

46. Mississippi

47. Alaska

48. South Dakota

49. Louisiana

50. Arkansas