The 15 most, least financially literate states 

Nebraska is the most financially literate state, and Arkansas is the least, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To find the states with the best financial literacy, WalletHub analyzed financial education programs and consumer habits. It combined that analysis with the results of its WalletLiteracy Survey. Its dataset includes 17 metrics, ranging from high school financial literacy grade to share of adults with rainy day funds.
Here are the 15 states with the most financial literacy, according to the analysis:
1. Nebraska
2. Utah
3. Virginia
4. Colorado
5. New Hampshire
6. North Carolina
7. Maine
8. Iowa
9. Minnesota
10. New Jersey
11. Ohio
12. Washington
13. Maryland
14. Wisconsin
15. Michigan
Here are the 15 states with the least financial literacy, according to the analysis:
35. Kentucky
36. California
37. Hawaii
38. Wyoming
39. Florida
40. South Carolina
41. Nevada
42. Tennessee
43. New Mexico
44. Connecticut
45. West Virginia
46. Mississippi
47. Alaska
48. South Dakota
49. Louisiana
50. Arkansas