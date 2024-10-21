Vermont is the safest state in the U.S., according to research conducted by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states across five dimensions: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. The analysis, published Oct. 21, used 52 metrics, each weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety.

Vermont ranked as the safest state, scoring 67.94, while Louisiana was identified as the least safe, with a score of 33.27.

Here are the 10 safest states and their scores: