Vermont is the safest state in the U.S., according to research conducted by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared the 50 states across five dimensions: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. The analysis, published Oct. 21, used 52 metrics, each weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety.
Vermont ranked as the safest state, scoring 67.94, while Louisiana was identified as the least safe, with a score of 33.27.
Here are the 10 safest states and their scores:
- Vermont — 67.94
- New Hampshire — 65.58
- Maine — 64.19
- Massachusetts — 63.59
- Utah — 62.67
- Hawaii — 60.11
- Connecticut — 59.51
- Minnesota — 59.04
- Rhode Island — 57.45
- Wyoming — 55.87