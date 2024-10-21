The 10 safest states

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Vermont is the safest state in the U.S., according to research conducted by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states across five dimensions: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. The analysis, published Oct. 21, used 52 metrics, each weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety.

Vermont ranked as the safest state, scoring 67.94, while Louisiana was identified as the least safe, with a score of 33.27.

Here are the 10 safest states and their scores:

  1. Vermont — 67.94

  2. New Hampshire — 65.58

  3. Maine — 64.19

  4. Massachusetts — 63.59

  5. Utah — 62.67

  6. Hawaii — 60.11

  7. Connecticut — 59.51

  8. Minnesota — 59.04

  9. Rhode Island — 57.45

  10. Wyoming — 55.87

