States with the most, fewest at-risk youths

Louisiana is the state with the most at-risk youths and Massachusetts is the state with the fewest, according to an analysis released July 12 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine where young Americans are most at risk of adverse outcomes in adulthood, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 15 metrics. Metrics ranged from the labor force participation rate among youths to the share of overweight and obese youths. More information on the methodology is available here.

The 10 states with the most at-risk youths, according to the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. West Virginia

4. Alaska

5. New Mexico

6. Alabama

7. Arkansas

8. Oregon

9. Wyoming

10. Oklahoma

The 10 states with the fewest at-risk youths, according to the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. New Hampshire

3. New Jersey

4. Utah

5. Virginia

6. Connecticut

7. Maryland

8. Iowa

9. Hawaii

10. Florida







