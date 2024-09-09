States with the highest, lowest vaccination rates

Rhode Island has the best vaccination rate for children and adults, while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report. 

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: children and teenager immunization rates, adult and elderly vaccination rates, and immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors. States were given a score for each dimension, which was then composited into a score based on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions. 

Here are the states ranked by vaccination rates:

1. Rhode Island — 81.81  

2. Massachusetts — 79.15  

3. Maine — 76.16  

4. Washington — 75.72  

5. Maryland — 73.60  

6. Vermont — 73.51  

7. Minnesota — 71.01  

8. New Hampshire — 69.92  

9. District of Columbia — 69.87  

10. Connecticut — 67.34  

11. Iowa — 63.55  

12. Colorado — 62.53  

13. Pennsylvania — 61.87  

14. Wisconsin — 61.83  

15. Ohio — 61.39  

16. Utah — 60.01  

17. North Dakota — 58.66  

18. Virginia — 57.88  

19. Michigan — 57.50  

20. Missouri — 56.46  

21. Delaware — 54.50  

22. South Dakota — 54.14  

23. Oregon — 53.99  

24. Indiana — 53.69  

25. Illinois — 51.82  

26. New York — 51.65  

27. Kansas — 51.20  

28. South Carolina — 49.87  

29. Nebraska — 49.82  

30. New Mexico — 49.27  

31. Tennessee — 48.19  

32. North Carolina — 47.74  

33. California — 47.69  

34. Louisiana — 47.57  

35. Hawaii — 47.51  

36. Idaho — 47.06  

37. Montana — 46.93  

38. Arkansas — 46.57  

39. West Virginia — 44.08  

40. Georgia — 43.25  

41. Alabama — 42.26  

42. Arizona — 40.66  

43. New Jersey — 40.31  

44. Nevada — 40.20  

45. Wyoming — 38.67  

46. Florida — 37.28  

47. Texas — 37.15  

48. Oklahoma — 34.30  

49. Kentucky — 32.59  

50. Alaska — 31.92  

51. Mississippi — 24.51

