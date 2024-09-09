States with the highest, lowest vaccination rates

Rhode Island has the best vaccination rate for children and adults, while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: children and teenager immunization rates, adult and elderly vaccination rates, and immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors. States were given a score for each dimension, which was then composited into a score based on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions.

Here are the states ranked by vaccination rates:

1. Rhode Island — 81.81

2. Massachusetts — 79.15

3. Maine — 76.16

4. Washington — 75.72

5. Maryland — 73.60

6. Vermont — 73.51

7. Minnesota — 71.01

8. New Hampshire — 69.92

9. District of Columbia — 69.87

10. Connecticut — 67.34

11. Iowa — 63.55

12. Colorado — 62.53

13. Pennsylvania — 61.87

14. Wisconsin — 61.83

15. Ohio — 61.39

16. Utah — 60.01

17. North Dakota — 58.66

18. Virginia — 57.88

19. Michigan — 57.50

20. Missouri — 56.46

21. Delaware — 54.50

22. South Dakota — 54.14

23. Oregon — 53.99

24. Indiana — 53.69

25. Illinois — 51.82

26. New York — 51.65

27. Kansas — 51.20

28. South Carolina — 49.87

29. Nebraska — 49.82

30. New Mexico — 49.27

31. Tennessee — 48.19

32. North Carolina — 47.74

33. California — 47.69

34. Louisiana — 47.57

35. Hawaii — 47.51

36. Idaho — 47.06

37. Montana — 46.93

38. Arkansas — 46.57

39. West Virginia — 44.08

40. Georgia — 43.25

41. Alabama — 42.26

42. Arizona — 40.66

43. New Jersey — 40.31

44. Nevada — 40.20

45. Wyoming — 38.67

46. Florida — 37.28

47. Texas — 37.15

48. Oklahoma — 34.30

49. Kentucky — 32.59

50. Alaska — 31.92

51. Mississippi — 24.51