States with the highest, lowest vaccination rates

Rhode Island has the best vaccination rate for children and adults, while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: children and teenager immunization rates, adult and elderly vaccination rates, and immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors. States were given a score for each dimension, which was then composited into a score based on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions.
Here are the states ranked by vaccination rates:
1. Rhode Island — 81.81
2. Massachusetts — 79.15
3. Maine — 76.16
4. Washington — 75.72
5. Maryland — 73.60
6. Vermont — 73.51
7. Minnesota — 71.01
8. New Hampshire — 69.92
9. District of Columbia — 69.87
10. Connecticut — 67.34
11. Iowa — 63.55
12. Colorado — 62.53
13. Pennsylvania — 61.87
14. Wisconsin — 61.83
15. Ohio — 61.39
16. Utah — 60.01
17. North Dakota — 58.66
18. Virginia — 57.88
19. Michigan — 57.50
20. Missouri — 56.46
21. Delaware — 54.50
22. South Dakota — 54.14
23. Oregon — 53.99
24. Indiana — 53.69
25. Illinois — 51.82
26. New York — 51.65
27. Kansas — 51.20
28. South Carolina — 49.87
29. Nebraska — 49.82
30. New Mexico — 49.27
31. Tennessee — 48.19
32. North Carolina — 47.74
33. California — 47.69
34. Louisiana — 47.57
35. Hawaii — 47.51
36. Idaho — 47.06
37. Montana — 46.93
38. Arkansas — 46.57
39. West Virginia — 44.08
40. Georgia — 43.25
41. Alabama — 42.26
42. Arizona — 40.66
43. New Jersey — 40.31
44. Nevada — 40.20
45. Wyoming — 38.67
46. Florida — 37.28
47. Texas — 37.15
48. Oklahoma — 34.30
49. Kentucky — 32.59
50. Alaska — 31.92
51. Mississippi — 24.51