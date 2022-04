States ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate of all U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 12.

To calculate age-adjusted suicide rates, Kaiser Family Foundation used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

The national age-adjusted suicide rate was 13.5 per 100,000 people in 2020.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 44.