States ranked by healthcare as percent of overall employment for 2023

West Virginia employs the highest percentage of individuals in healthcare compared to its total workforce, according to new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The state also topped the list in 2022. 

Also in the same spot as last year, Nevada still sits at the bottom of the 50 states with the lowest percentage of healthcare employees compared to its overall workforce. 

The U.S. Virgin Islands is at the very bottom of all states and territories with only 6 percent of its workforce in healthcare — half of the overall U.S. average of 12 percent. 

Interestingly, both West Virginia at the top and Nevada at the bottom of the states saw a minimal year-over-year decline of 1 percent. In 2022, West Virginia's healthcare employment as a percentage of overall employment was 16 percent and Nevada's was 9 percent. While both states remained in their positions on the list, they're now at 15 percent and 8 percent respectively. 

This trend is reflected across several other states as well that also saw a 1 percent decrease year-over-year. 

The data does not include self-employed workers. State percentages are determined using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the State Occupational Employment Statistics Survey.

Here's how all 50 states and U.S. territories rank in terms of healthcare as a percentage of their overall employment sector:

  1. West Virginia — 15 percent

  2. New York — 14 percent

  3. Rhode Island — 14 percent

  4. South Dakota — 14 percent

  5. Maine — 14 percent

  6. Massachusetts — 14 percent

  7. Pennsylvania — 13 percent

  8. Minnesota — 13 percent

  9. Louisiana — 13 percent

  10. Alaska — 13 percent

  11. Ohio — 13 percent

  12. Connecticut — 13 percent

  13. North Dakota — 13 percent

  14. Vermont — 13 percent

  15. Delaware — 13 percent

  16. Michigan — 13 percent

  17. Indiana — 12 percent

  18. Montana — 12 percent

  19. New Jersey — 12 percent

  20. Idaho — 12 percent

  21. Arkansas — 12 percent

  22. Kentucky — 12 percent

  23. Florida — 12 percent

  24. Maryland — 12 percent

  25. Kansas — 12 percent

  26. Missouri — 12 percent

  27. Alabama — 12 percent

  28. New Hampshire — 12 percent

  29. New Mexico — 12 percent

  30. Arizona — 12 percent

  31. Iowa — 11 percent

  32. Nebraska — 11 percent

  33. Mississippi — 11 percent

  34. Tennessee — 11 percent

  35. Wisconsin — 11 percent

  36. North Carolina — 11 percent

  37. Oklahoma — 11 percent

  38. Illinois — 11 percent

  39. Texas — 11 percent

  40. Oregon — 11 percent

  41. South Carolina — 11 percent

  42. Colorado — 10 percent

  43. California — 10 percent

  44. Washington, D.C., — 10 percent

  45. Georgia — 10 percent

  46. Hawaii — 10 percent

  47. Virginia — 10 percent

  48. Wyoming — 10 percent

  49. Utah — 9 percent

  50. Puerto Rico — 9 percent

  51. Nevada — 9 percent

  52. Virgin Island — 6 percent

