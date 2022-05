States ranked by healthcare as percent of overall employment

West Virginia leads the nation for healthcare employment as a percent of total employment, while Nevada is last.

The data comes from Kaiser Family Foundation, which ranked states by healthcare employment as a percent of total employment based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' State Occupational Employment Statistics Survey for May 2021, which was released in March 2022. Healthcare employment includes occupations in ambulatory care, hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities.

Below are states' healthcare employment as a percent of total employment, ranked in descending order. The national average is 12 percent.

West Virginia: 16 percent

New York: 15 percent

Maine: 14 percent

Rhode Island: 14 percent

Massachusetts: 14 percent

Pennsylvania: 14 percent

South Dakota: 14 percent

Minnesota: 14 percent

Louisiana: 14 percent

Ohio: 14 percent

North Dakota: 13 percent

Vermont: 13 percent

Connecticut: 13 percent

Delaware: 13 percent

Michigan: 13 percent

Alaska: 13 percent

Indiana: 13 percent

Montana: 13 percent

New Jersey: 13 percent

New Mexico: 12 percent

Maryland: 12 percent

Florida: 12 percent

Idaho: 12 percent

Arkansas: 12 percent

Missouri: 12 percent

Kansas: 12 percent

Kentucky: 12 percent

New Hampshire: 12 percent

Alabama: 12 percent

Arizona: 12 percent

Iowa: 12 percent

Wisconsin: 12 percent

Mississippi: 12 percent

Tennessee: 12 percent

Nebraska: 12 percent

North Carolina: 12 percent

Oregon: 11 percent

Illinois: 11 percent

Texas: 11 percent

Oklahoma: 11 percent

South Carolina: 11 percent

Hawaii: 11 percent

Colorado: 11 percent

Washington: 11 percent

California: 11 percent

Georgia: 10 percent

Virginia: 10 percent

Wyoming: 10 percent

Utah: 10 percent

Nevada: 9 percent