Preventable hospitalizations: All 50 states, ranked

Hawaii is home to the fewest preventable hospitalizations in the nation per 1,000 Medicare patients, whereas Minnesota most exceeds the national average of 42.37.

Preventable hospitalizations decreased by 5 percent nationally between 2017 and 2018, according to the United Health Foundation. UHF factors preventable hospitalizations as a sign of overuse of the hospital as a primary source of care to calculate its annual America's Health Rankings report, which is the longest-running annual assessment of the nation's health on a state-by-state basis.

Here are the complete state-by-state rankings the foundation used to calculate states' 2020 overall health scores, the most recent available. Values reflect the number of 2018 discharges per 1,000 Medicare enrollees for ambulatory care-sensitive conditions, such as diabetes with short- or long-term complications, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina without a procedure, asthma, dehydration and urinary tract infection. Access the complete report here.