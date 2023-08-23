PA burnout, by specialty

Last year, 32.2 percent of certified physician assistants experienced at least one symptom of burnout, according to the "2022 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by Specialty," a report on 24 specialties and primary care published by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
At the same time, 83.6 percent of PAs said they are satisfied with their current job, and 86.7 percent said they are satisfied with their career choice of becoming a physician assistant, according to the report, published Aug. 21.
The report is based on aggregated responses from physician assistants who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2022, and have made updates to their profile between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022. Physician assistants were asked to rate their burnout — from no symptoms of burnout to completely burned out — based on their own definition of the term.
Here are physician assistant specialties, ranked by percentage of respondents reporting at least one burnout symptom:
Note: The list includes ties.
1. Emergency medicine — 39.9 percent
2. Critical care medicine — 38.3 percent
3. Oncology — 35.9 percent
3. Hospital medicine — 35.9 percent
5. Family medicine/general practice — 35.5 percent
6. Primary care — 34.8 percent
7. Internal medicine-general medicine — 34.3 percent
8. Gastroenterology — 34.1 percent
9. Psychiatry — 33.2 percent
10. Geriatrics — 32.2 percent
11. Neurology — 31.8 percent
12. Neurosurgery — 31.4 percent
13. Urology — 30.2 percent
14. Obstetrics and gynecology — 29.7 percent
15. Pain medicine — 29.6 percent
16. Pediatrics (general) — 29.4 percent
17. Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery — 29.1 percent
17. Cardiology — 29.1 percent
19. General surgery — 26.8 percent
20. Orthopedic surgery — 26.6 percent
21. Occupational medicine — 26 percent
22. Otolaryngology — 25.4 percent
23. Plastic surgery — 24.9 percent
24. Dermatology — 24.3 percent
25. Physical medicine/rehabilitation — 23.7 percent