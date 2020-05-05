Most-Googled mental health concerns in each state
Loneliness, stress headaches and obsessive compulsive disorder are among the mental health concerns that are top of mind for Americans in 2020, according to an analysis from TermLife2Go.
TermLife2Go, an independent agency that researches life insurance companies, used Google Trends to compile a list of the most-Googled mental health conditions in each state based on search popularity over the past year.
Here is a breakdown:
Note: Some states had multiple ties.
Alabama: Headaches
Alaska: Suicide
Arizona: Low libido
Arkansas: Post-traumatic stress disorder and restlessness
California: Loneliness
Colorado: Suicide
Connecticut: Social media addiction and social anxiety
Delaware: Dementia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Florida: Intimacy issues
Georgia: Stress headaches
Hawaii: Schizophrenia
Idaho: Sleep deprivation
Illinois: Stress at work
Indiana: ADHD
Iowa: Low libido
Kansas: Major depressive disorder
Kentucky: Loss of appetite
Louisiana: Memory loss
Maine: Dementia, binge eating, teeth grinding, anorexia, anxiety disorder and grief
Maryland: Internet addiction
Massachusetts: OCD
Michigan: Grief
Minnesota: Major depressive disorder
Mississippi: Loss of appetite and mood swings
Missouri: Financial stress
Montana: Alcoholism
Nebraska: Alcoholism
Nevada: Low libido and suicide
New Hampshire: Memory loss
New Jersey: Internet addiction
New Mexico: PTSD
New York: Intimacy issues
North Carolina: Insomnia
North Dakota: Postpartum depression and bipolar disorder
Ohio: Stress headaches
Oklahoma: Low libido and caffeine addiction
Oregon: ADHD
Pennsylvania: Insomnia
Rhode Island: ADHD, schizophrenia and insomnia
South Carolina: Stress at work
South Dakota: Phobia
Tennessee: Low libido
Texas: Intimacy issues
Utah: OCD
Vermont: Chronic fatigue, loneliness and amnesia
Virginia: Self-harm
Washington: Internet addiction
West Virginia: Restlessness, hyperactivity, headaches and panic attacks
Wisconsin: Stress headaches
Wyoming: Loss of smell, bullimia and suicide
