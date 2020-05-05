Most-Googled mental health concerns in each state

Loneliness, stress headaches and obsessive compulsive disorder are among the mental health concerns that are top of mind for Americans in 2020, according to an analysis from TermLife2Go.

TermLife2Go, an independent agency that researches life insurance companies, used Google Trends to compile a list of the most-Googled mental health conditions in each state based on search popularity over the past year.

Here is a breakdown:

Note: Some states had multiple ties.

Alabama: Headaches

Alaska: Suicide

Arizona: Low libido

Arkansas: Post-traumatic stress disorder and restlessness

California: Loneliness

Colorado: Suicide

Connecticut: Social media addiction and social anxiety

Delaware: Dementia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Florida: Intimacy issues

Georgia: Stress headaches

Hawaii: Schizophrenia

Idaho: Sleep deprivation

Illinois: Stress at work

Indiana: ADHD

Iowa: Low libido

Kansas: Major depressive disorder

Kentucky: Loss of appetite

Louisiana: Memory loss

Maine: Dementia, binge eating, teeth grinding, anorexia, anxiety disorder and grief

Maryland: Internet addiction

Massachusetts: OCD

Michigan: Grief

Minnesota: Major depressive disorder

Mississippi: Loss of appetite and mood swings

Missouri: Financial stress

Montana: Alcoholism

Nebraska: Alcoholism

Nevada: Low libido and suicide

New Hampshire: Memory loss

New Jersey: Internet addiction

New Mexico: PTSD

New York: Intimacy issues

North Carolina: Insomnia

North Dakota: Postpartum depression and bipolar disorder

Ohio: Stress headaches

Oklahoma: Low libido and caffeine addiction

Oregon: ADHD

Pennsylvania: Insomnia

Rhode Island: ADHD, schizophrenia and insomnia

South Carolina: Stress at work

South Dakota: Phobia

Tennessee: Low libido

Texas: Intimacy issues

Utah: OCD

Vermont: Chronic fatigue, loneliness and amnesia

Virginia: Self-harm

Washington: Internet addiction

West Virginia: Restlessness, hyperactivity, headaches and panic attacks

Wisconsin: Stress headaches

Wyoming: Loss of smell, bullimia and suicide

More articles on rankings and ratings:

20 top critical access hospitals

Where are the 32 'straight-A' Leapfrog hospitals?

People per hospital bed, by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.