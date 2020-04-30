Leapfrog to launch new healthcare ratings series with Newsweek

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization, is partnering with Newsweek to launch a new healthcare ratings series.

Newsweek will publish the series that will feature ratings of healthcare enterprises. The Leapfrog Group will help develop the ratings based on data voluntarily submitted by healthcare facilities to the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center Survey.



"Readers nationwide look to Newsweek and to Leapfrog as trusted sources of information. We're honored to come together to highlight the best in healthcare," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.



"As our country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, patient safety has never been more important," she said. "Newsweek's platform will help amplify potentially lifesaving information for the patients and caregivers who need it most."



The first ratings in the series will be "Newsweek's Best Infection Prevention Products." It will be published May 6 and will highlight products and solutions that are used in hospitals to curb the spread of infections.



More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best, worst states for children's healthcare

West Virginia has most adults under 65 at high risk of serious coronavirus

15 cities with the most new COVID-19 cases, deaths

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.