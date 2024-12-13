Hospital deficiency rates, by state | 2024

The average percentage of hospitals with uncorrected deficiencies in 2024 is 0.2%, according to CMS data.

CMS tracks deficiencies through the Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reporting (CASPER) system. Nationally, 3,665 surveys include uncorrected deficiencies at hospitals.

Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah were not included in the data, which was last updated Dec. 8.

Here are 41 states ranked by the percentage of hospitals with ongoing deficiencies following standard and complaint surveys:

Montana — 2%

Nevada — 1.5%

Hawaii — 1.3%

Delaware — 1%

New Mexico — 0.9%

South Carolina — 0.8%

Michigan — 0.7%

Oregon — 0.7%

Illinois — 0.6%

Wyoming — 0.5%

California — 0.4%

Vermont — 0.4%

District of Columbia — 0.3%

Florida — 0.3%

Kansas — 0.3%

Louisiana — 0.3%

New York — 0.3%

North Dakota — 0.3%

Oklahoma — 0.3%

Pennsylvania — 0.3%

Rhode Island — 0.3%

Virginia — 0.3%

Wisconsin — 0.3%

Alabama — 0.2%

Georgia — 0.2%

Maine — 0.2%

Missouri — 0.2%

North Carolina — 0.2%

Tennessee — 0.2%

West Virginia — 0.2%

Arizona — 0.1%

Indiana — 0.1%

Minnesota — 0.1%

Mississippi — 0.1%

Ohio — 0.1%

Washington — 0.1%

Colorado — 0%

Iowa — 0%

Kentucky — 0%

Massachusetts — 0%

New Jersey — 0%

Texas — 0%