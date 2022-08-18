Highest rated cities by generation, per Glassdoor

Scottsdale, Ariz., was the highest-rated city when it comes to where Generation Z employees prefer to work, and Westlake, Texas, was the highest-rated city by millennials, according to a new study released Aug. 16 by the economic research team at Glassdoor.
To determine cities Gen Z and other generations rate the highest, analysts examined Glassdoor's database of company reviews left by U.S. full-time employees age 18 and older from April 1, 2020, to July 15, 2022.
The highest-rated cities for Gen Z:
1. Scottsdale, Ariz.
2. Arlington, Va.
3. Boise, Idaho
4. San Francisco
5. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The highest-rated cities for millennials:
1. Westlake, Texas
2. Sheboygan, Wis.
3. Lehi, Utah
4. Bend, Ore.
5. McAllen, Texas
The highest-rated cities for Gen X:
1. Draper, Utah
2. Boca Raton, Fla.
3. Mountain View, Calif.
4. Sioux Falls, S.D.
5. Hillsboro, Ore.
The highest-rated cities for baby boomers:
1. San Diego
2. Washington, D.C.
3. Orlando, Fla.
4. Houston
5. Baltimore
