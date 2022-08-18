Highest rated cities by generation, per Glassdoor

Scottsdale, Ariz., was the highest-rated city when it comes to where Generation Z employees prefer to work, and Westlake, Texas, was the highest-rated city by millennials, according to a new study released Aug. 16 by the economic research team at Glassdoor.

To determine cities Gen Z and other generations rate the highest, analysts examined Glassdoor's database of company reviews left by U.S. full-time employees age 18 and older from April 1, 2020, to July 15, 2022.

The highest-rated cities for Gen Z:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Arlington, Va.

3. Boise, Idaho

4. San Francisco

5. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The highest-rated cities for millennials:

1. Westlake, Texas

2. Sheboygan, Wis.

3. Lehi, Utah

4. Bend, Ore.

5. McAllen, Texas

The highest-rated cities for Gen X:

1. Draper, Utah

2. Boca Raton, Fla.

3. Mountain View, Calif.

4. Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. Hillsboro, Ore.

The highest-rated cities for baby boomers:

1. San Diego

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Orlando, Fla.

4. Houston

5. Baltimore

To learn more about the study, click here.