Health systems recognized among 'world's most ethical companies'

Kristin Kuchno -

Multiple health systems and other healthcare organizations have been recognized on Ethisphere's 2025 list of the "world's most ethical companies."

The 19th annual list from Ethisphere — a company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards — features 136 companies across 19 countries and 44 industries, according to a March 11 news release.

Below are the healthcare companies recognized in 2025:

  • Cambia Health Solutions (Portland, Ore.)
  • CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (Baltimore)
  • Covenant Health Canada (Edmonton, Alberta)
  • Eli Lilly and Co. (Indianapolis)
  • HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • Health Care Service Corp. (Chicago)
  • Henry Schein (Melville, N.Y.)
  • Lonza (Basel, Switzerland)
  • Medtronic (Galway, Ireland)
  • Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
  • Pfizer (New York City)
  • UPMC (Pittsburgh)
  • Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, Ind.)

Ethisphere's ethical quotient rating system requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points on ethics, compliance, governance and social impact. A panel of experts then vets and evaluates applicants. Read more about the application and evaluation process here.

