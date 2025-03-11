Health systems recognized among 'world's most ethical companies'

Multiple health systems and other healthcare organizations have been recognized on Ethisphere's 2025 list of the "world's most ethical companies."

The 19th annual list from Ethisphere — a company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards — features 136 companies across 19 countries and 44 industries, according to a March 11 news release.

Below are the healthcare companies recognized in 2025:

Cambia Health Solutions (Portland, Ore.)

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (Baltimore)

Covenant Health Canada (Edmonton, Alberta)

Eli Lilly and Co. (Indianapolis)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Health Care Service Corp. (Chicago)

Henry Schein (Melville, N.Y.)

Lonza (Basel, Switzerland)

Medtronic (Galway, Ireland)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Pfizer (New York City)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, Ind.)

Ethisphere's ethical quotient rating system requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points on ethics, compliance, governance and social impact. A panel of experts then vets and evaluates applicants. Read more about the application and evaluation process here.