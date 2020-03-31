Half of 50 major US firms get 'F' in gender pay equity, investment group says
Only three of 50 top U.S. companies — Citigroup, Mastercard and Starbucks — earned an "A" in gender pay equity, according to an analysis from investment manager Arjuna Capital and shareholder advocacy group Proxy Impact.
The firm ranked companies based on their efforts to disclose and act on gender and racial pay gaps. The ranking considers five categories: equal pay gap, median pay gap, racial pay gap, coverage and commitment. The five main categories have 10 subcategories scored on a scale of 0-1, with 1 equaling 100 percent pay equity. Companies were awarded a correlated letter score based on category and subcategory measurements.
Here is how 50 major U.S. firms ranked. The companies are alphabetized under letter grade.
"A"
Citigroup
Mastercard
Starbucks
"B"
American Express
Apple
Bank of America
Bank of New York Mellon
Intel
JP Morgan
Nike
Pfizer
Progressive Insurance
Wells Fargo
"C"
Adobe
Alphabet
Amazon
eBay
Expedia
Facebook
Microsoft
Reinsurance Group
Texas Instruments
"D"
Costco
Hewlett Packard
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
"F"
Analog Devices
Arthur J. Gallagher
AT&T
Cigna
Cincinnati Financial
Citizens Financial Group
Colgate
DaVita
Discover Financial Services
Goldman Sachs
Hartford Financial Services
IDEXX Laboratories
Intuitive Surgical
Key Corp.
Lincoln National
Marriott
Marsh & McLennan
McDonald's
Metlife
Oracle
Qualcomm
Quest Diagnostics
TJX Companies
Verizon Communications
Walmart
