Half of 50 major US firms get 'F' in gender pay equity, investment group says

Only three of 50 top U.S. companies — Citigroup, Mastercard and Starbucks — earned an "A" in gender pay equity, according to an analysis from investment manager Arjuna Capital and shareholder advocacy group Proxy Impact.

The firm ranked companies based on their efforts to disclose and act on gender and racial pay gaps. The ranking considers five categories: equal pay gap, median pay gap, racial pay gap, coverage and commitment. The five main categories have 10 subcategories scored on a scale of 0-1, with 1 equaling 100 percent pay equity. Companies were awarded a correlated letter score based on category and subcategory measurements.

Here is how 50 major U.S. firms ranked. The companies are alphabetized under letter grade.

"A"

Citigroup

Mastercard

Starbucks



"B"

American Express

Apple

Bank of America

Bank of New York Mellon

Intel

JP Morgan

Nike

Pfizer

Progressive Insurance

Wells Fargo



"C"

Adobe

Alphabet

Amazon

eBay

Expedia

Facebook

Microsoft

Reinsurance Group

Texas Instruments



"D"

Costco

Hewlett Packard

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



"F"

Analog Devices

Arthur J. Gallagher

AT&T

Cigna

Cincinnati Financial

Citizens Financial Group

Colgate

DaVita

Discover Financial Services

Goldman Sachs

Hartford Financial Services

IDEXX Laboratories

Intuitive Surgical

Key Corp.

Lincoln National

Marriott

Marsh & McLennan

McDonald's

Metlife

Oracle

Qualcomm

Quest Diagnostics

TJX Companies

Verizon Communications

Walmart



