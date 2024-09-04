Best MBA programs to grow a career: LinkedIn

The Stanford Graduate School of Business is the top MBA program to grow a career, according to LinkedIn.

The analysis, published Sept. 4, used LinkedIn data to look at the career outcomes of each business schools' MBA alumni, including job placement rates, advancement to senior-level positions and network strength. Learn more about the methodology here.

LinkedIn expanded its list in 2024 to include MBA programs outside of the U.S. Here are the top 25 U.S.-based MBA programs, according to the list:

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business (Palo Alto, Calif.)

2. Harvard Business School (Boston)

3. The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

4. MIT Sloan School of Management (Cambridge, Mass.)

5. Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

6. Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)

7. Columbia Business School (New York City)

8. Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

9. Darden School of Business, University of Virginia (Charlottesville)

10. Fuqua School of Business, Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

11. Yale School of Management (New Haven, Conn.)

12. SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

13. Haas School of Business, University of California-Berkeley

14. Stern School of Business, New York University (New York City)

15. Anderson School of Management, UCLA (Los Angeles)

16. Goizueta Business School, Emory University (Atlanta)

17. Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

18. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

19. Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

20. F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, Babson College (Babson Park, Mass.)

21. Simon Business School, University of Rochester (N.Y.)

22. Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

23. McCombs School of Business, University of Texas-Austin

24. Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

25. Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University (Dallas)

View the full list here.