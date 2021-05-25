8 healthcare companies on CNBC's 'Disruptor 50' list

Eight healthcare companies were named to CNBC's "Disruptor 50" list for 2021.

Companies included on the list are ones CNBC has identified as fast-growing, and may be on their way to joining the next generation of "great public companies," according to the new organization's methodology.



Here are the eight healthcare companies featured, with their respective ranking on the list:



9. TytoCare, a maker of a device for remote medical exams



10. ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy researcher

11. K Health, a symptom-checking platform

16. Tempus, a genetic testing and precision medicine firm

26. Neteera, an at-home cardiovascular and respiratory monitoring firm

28. Cityblock Health, a provider for Medicaid and Medicare recipients in low-income communities

31. Sight Diagnostics, a blood-testing company

50. Heal, a telehealth firm

