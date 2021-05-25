8 healthcare companies on CNBC's 'Disruptor 50' list

Eight healthcare companies were named to CNBC's "Disruptor 50" list for 2021.
Companies included on the list are ones CNBC has identified as fast-growing, and may be on their way to joining the next generation of "great public companies," according to the new organization's methodology.
Here are the eight healthcare companies featured, with their respective ranking on the list:
9. TytoCare, a maker of a device for remote medical exams
10. ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy researcher
11. K Health, a symptom-checking platform
16. Tempus, a genetic testing and precision medicine firm
26. Neteera, an at-home cardiovascular and respiratory monitoring firm
28. Cityblock Health, a provider for Medicaid and Medicare recipients in low-income communities
31. Sight Diagnostics, a blood-testing company
50. Heal, a telehealth firm
Read the full list here.