60 top community hospitals: Fortune

Fortune, in collaboration with healthcare intelligence platform PINC AI, has named its top 60 community hospitals in America.

To compile the ranking, researchers evaluated 2,644 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals using Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data and CMS' core measures and patient satisfaction data. Each hospital was given up to five stars in each of four categories: clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

Each hospital also had the option to submit a survey for the community health measure. Doing so granted them the 25 percent "transparency" component. Each of the other components of the survey — hospital as a provider, hospital as a partner and hospital as an anchor institution — were worth 25 percent. To receive the full score, hospitals needed to attest to at least half of best practice standards for that component.

The list was broken into three categories based on size. Read more about the methodology here.

These are the top 60 U.S. community hospitals, according to Fortune:



20 top large community hospitals:

1. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

2. St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center

3. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

4. Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

5. Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital

6. Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital

7. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

8. Medical City Plano (Texas)

9. Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

10. Olathe (Kan.) Medical Center

11. St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.)

12. El Camino Health-Mountain View (Calif.) Hospital

13. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)

14. Edward Hospital (Naperville, Ill.)

15. Genesis Hospital (Zanesville, Ohio)

16. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

17. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst, N.C.)

18. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Kan.)

19. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.)

20. HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola)



20 top medium community hospitals:

1. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

2. West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell, Idaho)

3. TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center

4. OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

5. Mountain View Hospital-Payson (Utah)

6. CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha, Neb.)

7. Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital

8. McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey, Mich.)

9. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah)

10. Houston Methodist West Hospital

11. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.)

12. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont, Fla.)

13. TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.)

14. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)

15 (tie). Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.)

15 (tie). Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)

17. Medical City McKinney (Texas)

18. Logan (Utah) Regional Hospital

19. Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital

20. Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital



20 top small community hospitals:

1. American Fork (Utah) Hospital

2. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah)

3. Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital

4. Brigham City (Utah) Community Hospital

5. Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah)

6. Riverton (Utah) Hospital

7. Trinity Health Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital

8. Layton (Utah) Hospital

9. Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital

10. Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville, Ind.)

11. Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County (Two Rivers, Wis.)

12. Cedar City (Utah) Hospital

13. Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal, Utah)

14. Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital

15. OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

16. Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful, Utah)

17. Park City (Utah) Hospital

18. Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth, Texas)

19. Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Teresa (Wichita, Kan.)

20. AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)