5 best, worst states for physicians to practice in 2021

Minnesota is the best state to practice medicine in 2021, and West Virginia is the worst, according to Medscape rankings released May 24.

The rankings are based on malpractice payouts, compensation and health system performance, as well as physician happiness at work, physician happiness outside of work and rates of burnout. Analysts also examined livability and overall health of the population. Sources included Medscape surveys, United Health Foundation's 2020 America's Health Rankings and U.S. News & World Report. Specific methodology information can be found here.

Here are the five best states to practice with the top suggested city:

1. Minnesota (Woodbury)

2. Wisconsin (Green Bay)

3. Washington (Spokane)

4. Colorado (Boulder)

5. Utah (Salt Lake City)

Here are the five worst states to practice with the top suggested city:

1. West Virginia (Morgantown)

2. Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

3. New Mexico (Albuquerque)

4. Nevada (Reno)

5. Rhode Island (Providence)