5 best, worst states for business in 2022

North Carolina is the leading state for business this year, according to rankings from CNBC released July 13.

To identify the best and worst states for business, CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness:

1. Workforce

2. Infrastructure

3. Cost of doing business

4. Economy

5. Life, health and inclusion

6. Technology and innovation

7. Business friendliness

8. Education

9. Access to capital

10. Cost of living

Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the top five states and bottom five states. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.

The best

1. North Carolina

2. Washington

3. Virginia

4. Colorado

5. Texas

The worst

46-T. Hawaii

46-T. New Mexico

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi