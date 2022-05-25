5 best, worst places for physicians to practice, per Medscape

Idaho is the best state to practice medicine in 2022, and Maine is the worst, according to Medscape rankings released May 20.

For the rankings, Medscape examined 12 metrics, including malpractice payouts, compensation and health system performance. Researchers also considered physician density, rates of burnout, livability and overall health of the population. Sources included Medscape surveys, United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings and U.S. News & World Report. Medscape said states in this year's "worst" category offered pay well below the national average and had high rates of malpractice payouts.

Here are the five best states to practice with the top suggested community:

1. Idaho (Boise)

2. Georgia (Peachtree City)

3. South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

4. Texas (Flower Mound)

5. Indiana (Carmel)

Here are the five worst places to practice with the top suggested community:

1. Maine (Portland)

2. Maryland (Ellicott City)

3. West Virginia (Morgantown)

4. Rhode Island (Providence)

5. Washington, D.C. (Adams Morgan)