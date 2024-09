464 hospitals patients would highly recommend

Becker's has compiled a list of the hospitals patients would recommend in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.

CMS created 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. The patient recommendation star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes how well patients feel that their physicians explained things clearly, listened carefully to them, and treated them with courtesy and respect.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients between October 2022 and September 2023. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released July 31.

Here are the hospitals that received 5-star ratings for patient recommendations:

Alabama

Helen Keller Hospital (Sheffield)

University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham)

Fayette Medical Center

St. Vincent's St. Clair (Pell City)

Baptist Medical Center East (Montgomery)

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Ascension St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Med Center

O.A.S.I.S. Hospital (Phoenix)

HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center (Phoenix)

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)

Arkansas

Fayetteville AR VA Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Jonesboro

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore (Bryant)

Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)

California

California Pacific Medical Center-Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Novato Community Hospital

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Stanford Health Care

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

LAC/Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Downey)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Colorado

Boulder Community Health

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Community Hospital (Grand Junction)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Vail Health Hospital

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Med Campus (Lakewood)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Connecticut

John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)

Florida

Mease Dunedin Hospital

HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

St. Anthony's Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

Viera Hospital (Melbourne)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (North Venice)

Georgia

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Union General Hospital (Blairsville)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Dwight Eisenhower AMC (Fort Gordon)

Morgan Medical Center (Madison)

Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Byron)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Idaho

Boise VA Medical Center

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center (Nampa)

Idaho Falls Community Hospital

North Canyon Medical Center (Gooding)

Illinois

Marion IL VA Medical Center

Midwestern Region Med Center (Zion)

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital (O'Fallon)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Memorial Hospital (Carthage)

Illini Community Hospital (Pittsfield)

Gibson Community Hospital (Gibson City)

Ferrell Hospital Community Foundations (Eldorado)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Red Bud Regional Hospital

Indiana

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel

Parkview Wabash Hospital

Parkview Lagrange Hospital

Iowa

Mary Greeley Medical Center (Ames)

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)

Methodist Jennie Edmundson (Council Bluffs)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Sioux Center Health

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Orange City Area Health System

Pella Regional Health Center

WinnMed (Decorah)

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Kansas

Pratt Regional Medical Center

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Miami County Medical Center (Paola)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Rock Regional Hospital (Derby)

Clara Barton Hospital (Hoisington)

Republic County Hospital (Belleville)

Clay County Medical Center

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)

Smith County Memorial Hospital

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Kentucky

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital (Greenville)

Manchester Memorial Hospital

Baptist Health Lexington

Rockcastle County Hospital. (Mount Vernon)

Baptist Health Lagrange (La Grange)

Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital (Irvine)

Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital (Stanford)

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)

Woman's Hospital (Baton Rouge)

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Avala (Covington)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (New Orleans)

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Maine

St. Joseph Hospital (Bangor)

Northern Light Mercy Hospital (Portland)

York Hospital

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Millinocket Regional Hospital

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

MaineHealth Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Maryland

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)

Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

VA Boston Healthcare System-Jamaica Plain

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Chelsea Hospital

Charlevoix Area Hospital

Sparrow Clinton Hospital (Saint Johns)

Minnesota

Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Northfield Hospital

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Maple Grove Hospital

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Riverview Hospital (Crookston)

Chippewa County Hospital (Montevideo)

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glencoe Regional Health

Community Memorial Hospital (Cloquet)

United Hospital District (Blue Earth)

Perham Health

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

New Ulm Medical Center

Mississippi

North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Amory

Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville

Merit Health Women's Hospital (Flowood)

81st Medical Group at Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)

Missouri

Barnes Jewish Hospital (Saint Louis)

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town And Country)

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital (Saint Louis)

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Columbia MO VA Medical Center

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Cox Monett Hospital

Mercy Hospital Carthage

Montana

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Livingston Healthcare

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Logan Health-Whitefish

Nebraska

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Kearney Regional Medical Center

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

York General Hospital

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services (Chadron)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Nevada

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

New York

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)

Hospital For Special Surgery (New York)

North Carolina

Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville)

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus)

J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport)

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital (Oxford)

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Memorial Hospital (Marysville)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Soin Medical Center (Beaver Creek)

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center

Kettering Health Troy

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

UHHS Memorial Hospital of Geneva

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Oklahoma

Stillwater Medical Center

Saint Francis Hospital(Tulsa)

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Lakeside Women's Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Spine Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital South (Tulsa)

OneCore Health (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Providence Newberg Medical Center

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (Lincoln City)

Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Pennsylvania

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

UPMC Lititz

Lebanon VA Medical Center

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Doylestown Hospital

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)

Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)

AHN Wexford Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital-Carbon Campus (Lehighton)

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Endless Mountains Health Systems (Montrose)

Titusville Area Hospital

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

South Carolina

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Pelham Medical Center (Greer)

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Summerville)

South Dakota

Brookings Health System

VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital (Sparta)

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Texas

UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest (Waco)

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman

Houston Methodist Hospital

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

VA Amarillo Healthcare System

William Beaumont AMG (El Paso)

Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston)

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center (Mansfield)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

CHI St. Luke's Lakeside Hospital (The Woodlands)

Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Houston Methodist West Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College Station

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Legent Orthopedic and Spine (San Antonio)

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Texas Health Hospital Frisco

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Utah

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Cedar City Hospital

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

St. George Regional Hospital

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

Park City Hospital

Layton Hospital

Spanish Fork Hospital

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Vermont

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Virginia

Russell County Hospital (Lebanon)

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Spokane VA Medical Center

Newport Community Hospital

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Huntington VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (Buckeye)

Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)

St. Joseph's Hospital of Buckhannon

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Madison VA Medical Center

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)

UnityPoint Health-Meriter (Madison)

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)

Froedtert Community Hospital (New Berlin)

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center

Columbus Community Hospital

Stoughton Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

Western Wisconsin Health (Baldwin)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

River Falls Area Hospital

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Wyoming

St. Johns Medical Center (Jackson)

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)

Star Valley Medical Center (Afton)