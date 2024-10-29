46 cities ranked by heart disease deaths

Bakersfield, Calif. has the highest number of heart disease deaths per 100,000 residents, while Boston has the lowest, according to a new ranking published Oct. 28 by Forbes Advisor, a financial services and personal finance website affiliated with Forbes.

In making its determination, Forbes Advisor compared the 46 most populated U.S. cities with available data across eight metrics. Metrics ranged from the number of heart disease deaths per 100,000 residents to the percentage of adults who report physical inactivity.

Data for the analysis comes from the City Health Dashboard and the Census Bureau. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 46 cities, ranked by number of heart disease deaths per 100,000 residents, in descending order, per the analysis:

1. Bakersfield, Calif. — 373.10

2. Detroit — 370.90

3. Las Vegas — 370.10

4. Tulsa, Okla. — 338.00

5. Sacramento, Calif. — 327.30

6. Memphis, Tenn. — 314.70

7. Fresno, Calif. — 297.50

8. Tucson, Ariz. — 275.00

9. Milwaukee — 262.30

10. Long Beach, Calif. — 247.90

11. San Antonio — 247.20

12. Atlanta — 240.30

13. Philadelphia — 238.50

14. Houston — 233.60

15. Washington, D.C. — 232.00

16. Oklahoma City — 231.90

17. Fort Worth, Texas — 223.40

18. Dallas — 223.20

19. Nashville, Tenn. — 222.50

20. Albuquerque, N.M. — 219.60

21. New York City — 217.00

22. Mesa, Ariz. — 215.40

23. Los Angeles — 215.00

24. Arlington, Texas — 210.50

25. Indianapolis — 209.00

26. Chicago — 203.50

27. Columbus, Ohio — 200.70

28. Kansas City, Mo. — 197.60

29. El Paso, Texas — 197.30

30. Colorado Springs, Colo. — 197.10

31. Louisville, Ky. — 196.00

32. Portland, Ore. — 192.60

33. Virginia Beach, Va. — 183.90

34. Oakland, Calif. — 182.70

35. Raleigh, N.C. — 181.00

36. Phoenix — 179.70

37. Omaha, Neb. — 177.50

38. San Diego — 175.70

39. Austin, Texas — 175.50

40. Charlotte, N.C. — 162.50

41. Denver — 162.20

42. San Jose, Calif. — 152.30

43. Seattle — 150.40

44. San Francisco (tie) — 147.30

45. Minneapolis (tie) — 147.30

46. Boston — 134.80